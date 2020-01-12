Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
Warwick Moose Lodge
1711 Moose Lane,
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
Marvedeen Turner Huskey

Marvedeen Turner Huskey Obituary
Marvedeen Turner Huskey, 87, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was a native of Fair Bluff, North Carolina and a resident of Newport News for over 60 years.

Marvedeen was a telephone operator for Sears & Roebuck for 25 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Marvedeen was an active member of the Newport News Women's Club. She had several interests, including camping, fishing, bowling and playing cards. She was very involved with and loved to spend much time with her "Poker Girls". She also enjoyed cooking and baked the best fruit cake. Her favorite dish was fried fish with bones; she shared her kitchen and cooking skills with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Huskey; step-children, Billy and Kathy; sisters, Hazel and Libby; and brothers, Hoyt and Shelton. She leaves behind her sons, Brian Anderson and wife, Ann and Andy Anderson and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Jake and Alex; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy"; brother, Lynn "Tuffy" Turner; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Warwick Moose Lodge, 1711 Moose Lane, in Newport News.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Newport News Women's Club or the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
