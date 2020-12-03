1/1
Marvin Curtis Jones Jr.
Marvin Curtis Jones,Jr.,39, formerly of Lereve Manor in Mechanicsville, departed this life at his home in Hampton on November 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. In 1999, he graduated with academic honors from Huguenot High School of Richmond, where he played football and ran track. He received a bachelor's degree from Hampton University in 2003 in business management. He was employed at Hampton University as a communications specialist in the Alumni Office. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Richmond. Marvin's survivors include his parents, Justine Godwin and Marvin Curtis Jones Sr. of Mechanicsville; a sister, Jamia Jones (Vernon Jr.) Garrett of Richmond; maternal grandmother, Doris Savage Hack of Henrico; two nieces, Victoria Bronwynn and Jordynn Berkleigh Garrett of Richmond; a special friend, Lt. Col. USAF Jasmine Bobbitt of Hampton; his godmother, Patricia Wilson Daniels of Richmond; and eight aunts, nine uncles, nine great-aunts, six great-uncles, 25 first cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held at March Funeral Home of Richmond on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A memorial service sponsored by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church which is located at 1415 Big Bethel Road in Hampton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church of Hampton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Young People's Division (YPD) of the Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The church is located at 614 North Third Street in Richmond, Va. 23219. Interment will be private.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
DEC
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-4200
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Jones family. May the prayers and thoughts of love bring you some comfort during this very difficult time.
Nicola Williamson
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am sorry for your loss and sending the entire family our love and support.
Alvenia Scarborough
December 2, 2020
Marvin and Justine, my heart is broken to hear about the passing of your son. I pray that God will grant you with whatever you need to get threw this difficult time.
Linda chambliss
December 2, 2020
Sending love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this tough time.
Barbara Wright Brown
December 2, 2020
Marv was a great guy. He was willing to help anyone who needed help. He also was just a great guy.
Ronald Berry
December 2, 2020
Marvin, Justine, Jamia and Family, Please accept my deepest sympathy as you find your way through this very difficult time. Please find some comfort in knowing your loved one is now with our Heavenly Father. Your family is in my prayers. My prayer is that you each of you will find peace and comfort.
Florence StithJackson
December 2, 2020
Clarence and I, along with my siblings and Mom, extend our condolences, and pray that you feel God´s arms around you as He comforts and gives you His peace.
Gloria Hopson Lockett
December 2, 2020
To the Family You have my prayers and my love. Bro. Jones, Sorors Justine and Jamia, Mother Hack. God is a very present help, stay close to him and he will provide comfort. I know your faith is strong and know that his Grace is sufficient.
Gwen Davis
December 2, 2020
Marvin and Justine, You Have My Deepest Sympathy! Stay Strong In The Lord!
Gail Mays Addison
December 2, 2020
Sorry to hear of the lost of your son. You have our sympathy and condolences. May you fine peace in knowing he with the Almighty.
Judy Lee-Tiller
December 2, 2020
Words can't be spoken for your loss. Prayers and comfort to you all I pray God gives you all strength.
Crystal Rutledge
December 2, 2020
Sending love, comfort, and prayers to the Jones family during this extremely difficult time of sorrow!
Ms. D. Toliver
December 2, 2020
Andre Wickham
December 2, 2020
Deepest sympathy for an unimaginable loss. I am so sorry to hear of Marvin Jr's illness and passing. I worked with his father, Marvin, Sr., many years at St. Mary's and formed a lasting friendship. If there is anything that I can do during this difficult time, please let me know. Marvin, Justine and Jamia you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely (804-6908131)
Mable "Cookie " Fortune
December 2, 2020
Prayers of comfort and condolences to the family.
D Layne
December 2, 2020
Dearest Justine and Marvin, My family and I are so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and will forever be close to your hearts. With deepest sympathy, Donna
Donna Mauney-Tyler
December 2, 2020
Charles Abernathy
December 2, 2020
MARVIN, JUSTINE, MIA and FAMILY: May it comfort you to know that MANY of your relatives and friends are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of your Son, Brother and Uncle. we pray that GOD will continue to give you the strength to cope in the days, months and years ahead. Marvin, Jr. was truly a fine gentleman who connected well with people from all walks of life. His legacy of love, consideration and concern for his parents, relatives and friends have left an indelible mark that will long live in the memory of all who had the honor to know him. May his soul now rest in ETERNAL PEACE.
E. McKinkey Spellman of Alexandria, Virginia
December 1, 2020
May God sustain and comfort you during this time. Have consolation in knowing that earth have no sorrow that heaven can´t heal. Keeping your family in prayer.
Marva Ellis
