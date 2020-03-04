|
While holding his daughter's hand, Gene peacefully left this world on the morning of February 23, 2020, at the age of 74. His mother, Mae, father, Robert, brothers, Tommy and Bobby and sister, Janet Marie greeted him with open arms. Lifelong friends lost so long ago surrounded the reunion and joined in the homecoming celebrations.
They talked of his life's accomplishments. Revered his service of his country in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. They listened to stories of over 33 years of his service at the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station and the relationships and accomplishments throughout his career. His father beamed as Gene told of becoming a Mason and of how much it meant to his life. Gene spoke of how he had become a Master Electrician and operated his own business in Williamsburg, VA. Gene's interests were many including reading anything from History to cookbooks, ship modeling, cooking from the heart and spending time with friends.
Gene leaves behind the love of his life, best friend and wife of over 55 years, Bonnie S. Shelton; together they created a life that was fit or a king yet enjoyed by PEONS. Never wavering devotion would not begin to describe how Gene felt for Bonnie and that bond will never be broken. Their one daughter, Meredith S. Louke, son-in-law, Jeff, and grandchildren, Wyatt and Morgan are forever guided by his love through treasured memories. Gene also leaves behind his sister, Ann, whom held his heart since childhood. Leaving dear friends, nieces, and nephews that were priceless to him only until they meet again.
A memorial service to be held at 10am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Williamsburg Shine Club, Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #6 or to the Williamsburg Heritage Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020