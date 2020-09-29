1/1
Marvin James Lulofs
Marvin James Lulofs passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was born June 29, 1930 in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Herman and Sadie Lulofs. Marvin attended Muskegon High School, graduating in 1948, and married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1952. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in 1953. After graduation he served in the United States Army until 1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Marv and Helen made their home in Muskegon, and Marv would become the father of four boys. He worked in Accounting for Brunswick Corporation and Howmet Corporation in Michigan. In 1975, the family moved to Newport News, Virginia. Marv retired as Controller at the Hampton, Virginia Howmet Corporation facility in 1992. Marv was a longtime member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, where he served on many committees. He was a traveler, a companion, and a friend. He will be remembered as a loving husband and devoted father.

Marv is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Helen and his son, Allen. He is survived by three sons, Michael (Vennie), James (Henrietta), and Steven; three grandchildren, Megan (Kuhagen), Michelle (Pliske), and Corey Lulofs; and three great-grandchildren, Emily and Ella (Pliske) and Sophia (Lulofs).

A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park on October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing are required of those attending. The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospice workers at The Hamilton Assisted Living Facility and York Convalescent Center for their compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
