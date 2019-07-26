|
|
Marvin V. "Bill" Craft, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Bill loved his family first and foremost. He shared a fairy tale marriage of 27 years with his loving wife, Sylvia Weinstein Craft. He adored his three devoted daughters, his eight loving grandchildren and his two special great-grandchildren, surrounding his home with photographs of them. Family get-togethers were always special for "Granddaddy Tractor," the grandchildren's name for Bill.
Born in Norfolk, VA. in 1934, he attended Maury High School and Virginia Tech (then Virginia Polytechnic Institute), graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, and Old Dominion University, with a Masters degree in Business Administration. Bill also received a full-merit scholarship from the University of Oklahoma for the three-year economic development program sponsored by the American Industrial Development Council.
Bill worked with McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, MO and Sverdrup & Parcel, Consulting Engineers, where he served as resident engineer on the trestle for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. He later joined Peninsula Ports Authority of Virginia in 1967. In 1972 he affiliated with Virginia Port Authority, serving in advancing positions. Upon gubernatorial appointments by former Governor Mills E. Godwin and former Governor Linwood Holton, Bill served as executive director of the Virginia Port Authority for five years.
In 1978, he joined Associated Naval Architects (ANA) as vice president, advancing to president, chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Upon retirement from ANA, he joined his wife at Oyster Pointer, as vice president of finance, at the time of his death.
Bill was very active in the community. He served on numerous boards and commissions while with the Virginia Port Authority. His affiliations included the American Association of Port Authorities; North Atlantic Ports Association where he served as president; Propeller Club; American Society of Civil Engineers; and South Tidewater Association of Ship Repairers, where he served as president.
Bill was a member of Rodef Sholom Temple and the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula. He was also a Scottish Rite Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin V. and Edna Cowan Craft. He will live on in the many fond memories of his loving wife and soulmate, Sylvia Weinstein Craft; his children, Jane Kiser (Jay) of Richmond; Pam McCulloch (Garland) of Newport News and Linda Via (David) of Chesapeake; his brother, Robert D. Craft (Cathy); his grandchildren, Matthew Via (Brooke), Michael and Andrew Via; Mary Jane Fountz (Jeremy); Gelsey Hall (Jeremy), Bronwyn, Ian and Quinn Kiser; his great-grandchildren, Summer and Scarlett Via; his stepdaughters, Roberta Weinstein (Stephan Ligas) of St. Cloud, Fl, Lorri Hanna (Doug Sabo) of Homewood, AL, Shelley Crawford of Powhatan, Lisa Mazzei (Mario) of Alexander City, AL; his step-grandchildren, Miriam Howes, Zachary and Jessica (Tyler Protz) Mazzei, Seth Hanna (Liz), Jonathan Crawford (Gabriela) and Kayla Midulla (Zach); his step great-grandchildren, Olive Rose Midulla, Luca Midulla and Michael Colter Hanna; his nephews and the many friends who touched his life. Bill was a compassionate husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held at Rodef Sholom Temple at 10:30 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 by Rabbi Gilah Dror. Burial will follow at the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula on Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rodef Sholom Temple, 401 City Center Blvd., NN 23606 or a . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 26, 2019