Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011

Marvin "Bean" Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin "Bean" Wallace Obituary
Marvin Wallace, 70, son of the late Bernard and Lillian Wallace, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Mary A. Wallace; son, Marvin L. Wallace; stepchildren, Sharlene, Edward, and Terry Jones; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bennie and Alphonso Wallace; sisters, Yvonne Harris and Regina Frazier.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, Toano. Mr. Wallace may be viewed on Thursday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Full obituary posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -