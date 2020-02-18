|
|
Marvin Wallace, 70, son of the late Bernard and Lillian Wallace, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife, Mary A. Wallace; son, Marvin L. Wallace; stepchildren, Sharlene, Edward, and Terry Jones; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bennie and Alphonso Wallace; sisters, Yvonne Harris and Regina Frazier.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, Toano. Mr. Wallace may be viewed on Thursday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Full obituary posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020