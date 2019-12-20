|
|
Marvin "Butter Bean" Minton, 65, loving father, brother and uncle, was called to Heaven on December 17th 2019. He was a servant of the community and everyone knew who to call when they "sprung a leak". He was preceded in death by his parents William and Edna Minton as well as his brother Donnie. He is survived by his wife Jean and beloved children Danielle and Cameron, his constant companion Popcorn the cat, brothers Billy and Ronnie, and his sisters Nancy and Anne.
He was a man that never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be forever missed and truly loved by all that knew him.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday December 22nd, 2019 at 2:00PM at Little's Funeral Home followed by Visitation with the family.
Those who knew Marvin knew that he was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Isle of Wight Humane Society @ www.iowchs.org
Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019