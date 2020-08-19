Mary Alice Barclay, 93, born March 14, 1927 in New York City, NY passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. Mary married George Barclay on September 27, 1947 and they had 12 children. A lifelong resident of Yorktown, VA Mary was an accomplished liturgical organist, piano teacher and choir director. She was loved and respected by many and was a constant source of encouragement to all who loved her, both by word and example. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George Barclay; her children, Stephen Barclay and Kathleen Yuchnovich; her grandchild, Sarah; her brother, William Vanden Noort (Peggy, deceased); her sister, Rose Izzo (Eugene, deceased) and her parents, Jan and Rose Vanden Noort. She is survived by her sister Margaret Izzo (Henry); her children, George E., Thomas, Theresa VanDyke (Mark), Joanne Johnson (Bill), Mary Ellen Bartochowski (Bob), Lawrence (Joy), Robert (Pam), Jeanne Novotny (Jim), Barbara Hancock (Rick) and Michael. Mary had 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Yorktown, VA by Rev. Michael Joley. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to feedingamerica.org
. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.