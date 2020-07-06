Mary Ann Livengood, 85, of Smithfield, Virginia, passed away on July 5, 2020 at Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield. She graduated from Boyden High School and Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C. with a degree in English. She taught in Rowan County School system in North Carolina for three years. She moved to Newport News, VA where she retired after thirty years teaching seventh grade in the Hampton School system. She really loved her teaching career but retired early due to health reasons. She was preceded in death by her father, James Leroy Artz, mother, Fannie May Raney Artz, and brothers, Billy Raney Artz and John Mark Artz, Sr. She is survived by her childhood sweet heart, her husband of 63 years, James "Jim" Henry Livengood, Jr.; sons, James Michael Livengood, Sr. (Dolores) and Robert Jeffrey Livengood (Melody); grandchildren, James Michael Livengood Jr. (Kelsey), Casey Elizabeth Livengood, and Robert Nicholas Livengood; and one great granddaughter, Michaela Marie Livengood. Her love for her family was always first, always wanting to help no matter the task to make it easier for others. She loved cooking, traveling, reading, and being outdoors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at the Riverside Healthy Living Community Smithfield Gardens and the Riverside Hospice staff. Thanks also to longtime friend Joann Davis. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
