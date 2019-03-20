Mary Ann Aspinall, 79, passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born in Tarentum, PA. to the late Joseph and Mary Slivon. After high school, she served in the US Air Force and afterwards continued working as a civilian for both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy in Yorktown until her retirement in 1993. Mary Ann was predeceased by first husband, Kelley Razer and her 2nd loving husband of 35 years, Donald Aspinall. She loved cooking, gardening, bird watching and most of all spending time with her four children, Dawn and Kelley Razer, Dwayne and Shawn Aspinall and her six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Saint Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23185 with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Olaf Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary