Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of St. Therese in Gloucester
Mary Ann "Hammie" Clark, age 80 of Gloucester, passed away suddenly on January 4, 2020. She was a native of Buffalo, New York and retired from James City County as a Construction Inspector. Mrs. Clark was a member of the Church of St. Therese in Gloucester County and a devoted volunteer for their food pantry. A son Bruce Clark preceded her in death. Her husband of 60+ years survives her, Edward B. Clark, six children, Kenneth Clark, Carolyn Prevette (Mark), Robert C. Clark, Grace Boone (Bill), Richard Clark (Ashley Richardson), Darrell Clark, seven grandchildren, Alex, Shane, Caitlin, Douglas, Justin, Natalie, Kristin, two great-grandchildren Aubriella and Carly. A Christian Funeral Liturgy will be held at noon on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Church of St. Therese in Gloucester, officiated by Father Gregory Kandt. In the memory of our loved one, please consider contributions to Bread For Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020
