Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
(804) 758-2315
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park,
Newport News, VA
View Map
Mary Ann Crane Obituary
Mary Ann Crane, 87 of Wake, Va, passed away on July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Granville Crane and sister, Doris Mitchell. She is survived by her 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held August 2 from 10-12 pm at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The at .
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
