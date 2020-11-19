1/
Mary Ann Lamurey
Mary Ann Lamurey, 87, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was a native of Texas and a resident of Hampton, Virginia for 40 years. Mary Ann worked in food service at Thomas Eaton Middle School and later became a personal caregiver. She was a longstanding member of Faith Church of God in Hampton.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, John Lamurey, Jr. and daughter, Rebecca. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia R. Gage (George), Deborah Shah (Chin), and Theresa Wedding (Scott); son, Juan Lamurey, Jr. (Mary); 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the daycare at Faith Church of God, 1115 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
November 18, 2020
She was the most loving, caring God fearing / loving lady I have ever had the pleasure to know. I know she is in a better place but it doesn't stop the sadness in my heart. May she Rest in Peace knowing her family will one day join her. She was well loved and will be well missed.
Theresa L Wedding (Teri & Scott)
Daughter
