Mary Ann Lamurey, 87, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was a native of Texas and a resident of Hampton, Virginia for 40 years. Mary Ann worked in food service at Thomas Eaton Middle School and later became a personal caregiver. She was a longstanding member of Faith Church of God in Hampton.Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, John Lamurey, Jr. and daughter, Rebecca. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia R. Gage (George), Deborah Shah (Chin), and Theresa Wedding (Scott); son, Juan Lamurey, Jr. (Mary); 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the daycare at Faith Church of God, 1115 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.