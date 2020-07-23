1/1
Mary Ann McCaughan
Mary Ann McCaughan passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born and raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She was educated at Dominican College Fortwilliam in Belfast and graduated from St. Mary's University College. She received her Master's in Education from William and Mary. She emigrated to the United States in 1960, and she and her husband, Stanley were married in Hampton, Virginia that same year. Marie, as she was known by most, was a lifelong learner and educator who began her career at St. Mary's Star of the Sea School. She retired from the Newport News School System where she was a reading specialist for many years. Marie faithfully served her parish and community and shared her love of reading with all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Cox; her brothers, Jim, John, and Robert Cox; her sister-in-law, May Cox. Marie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Woodson (Tom), her sons, Brian (Sherry), Kevin (Terri), and Mark; her sisters, Catherine (Tom), Elizabeth (Calvin), brother, Paul (Patricia), her sisters-in-law, Margaret and Joyce. She was a loving grandma (Maimeò) and leaves behind her nine grandchildren, Ian, Shane, Kaileigh, Caitlin, Darren, Jared, Jake, Adam and Molly May; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a gift to all of us and in the words of Marie herself "Thank you, God".

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. The Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, followed by the funeral procession for burial in Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's honor to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Mary was an extraordinary proclaimer of the Word at OLMC. Her blithe spirit was a gift for all her knew her.
Tina White
Friend
