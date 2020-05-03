Mary Ann Sinclair Jacobs a native of Hampton, VA, entered eternal rest on April 28, 2020 in Silver Springs, MD. From Mary's pen: "Dear Loved Ones and Friends, I trust that I am leaving you a legacy of love and blessed deeds. Just continue to ask God, to free you from the limitations of yesterday. Celebrate my life and legacy, by being good to each other and keeping the faith in the Almighty God!" A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



