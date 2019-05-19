Mary Ashley Hudgins Rice passed away April 9th, 2019 from dementia and other complications at the age of 92. Ashley was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lincoln Rice, and by her "Big Brother", C Randolph Hudgins Jr. She is survived by her children, Margaret Rice, Judy and David Lefebvre, and Randy Rice, by her three grandchildren Tim Lefebvre and his wife Charlene, Laura Lefebvre, and Leslie Mendez and her husband Travis, and five great-grandchildren, Ephraim, T.J., Addison, Madolyn, and Gabriel.Her full and blessed life saw 10 decades.Ashley's childhood in Norfolk, Virginia with summers on 80th Street Virginia Beach and college at Sweetbriar and William and Mary was interrupted by a WWII Navy ensign whom she met at a USO type hospitality party. "Sash" as she was affectionately called in her youth and "Link" were married in 1947. After several stops, they settled in Summit, and then Colts Neck, New Jersey, where as a wife and mother of three and friend to many, she brought the gift of Southern Charm to all she did. Her dream of returning to Virginia was realized in 1991 when she and Link retired to Williamsburg, where she continued to balance family, faith, and fun. Her passing marks the end of an era. The 80th Street cocktail crowd is together again.A Remembrance of Ashley's life will be held 12.00 Noon on June 3rd, 2019 at her church home of Grace Covenant Church, Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Instead of flowers, Ashley would be honored by a donation in her memory to the St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary