Mary Bernice Chambliss, 92, departed this world on July 6, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1926 in Southampton County, Virginia, to the late Robert C. and Mary E. Daye. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her name. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019