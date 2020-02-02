|
Mary B. Gaddis joined her husband Robert J. Gaddis, daughter Linda N. Gordon and grandson Robert Gordon in heaven on January 28, 2020. She and Sonny were residents of Hampton, VA before moving to Florida and then settling in Covington, VA.
Mary and Sonny are survived by their daughter Katherine M. & Richard Pleasant; granddaughters Kristi Pleasant, Jennifer Pleasant; their son Robert K. & Pamela Gaddis; grandsons Daniel & Amanda Gaddis; Mike & Natalie Gaddis; granddaughters Amber Gaddis; their daughter Deborah A. Staffeld; granddaughters Jessica and Chris Bowling, Nicole Staffeld, Dana Staffeld; their son James E. & Charlene Gaddis; granddaughter Amy & Mike Privigyi; grandson Jonathan Gaddis; their son David E. & Kendall Gaddis; granddaughter Karla & Chris McMillian; grandson David A. Gaddis and 17 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 with a visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020