Mary Beatrice White Bryant
1925 - 2020
Mary Beatrice White Bryant departed this life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after living an amazing life & raising a beautiful family. She was born on October 31, 1925 in Rome, GA to the late Julia Preston-White and George White, Sr. Mary "Bea" received her early education in Rome, GA and Talladega College, Alabama. Later she joined the Cadet Nursing Corporation and attended Hampton Training School and Dixie Hospital in Hampton, VA. She retired in 1991 after 29years from the Newport News Health Dept. as the Coordinator for Sickle Cell Disease and Trait and other Genetic Diseases. She was a member of the Hampton University Nurses Alumni Association, the Newtown Improvement and Civic Association, and the Lydia Group. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hampton for 48 years. She enjoyed being a member of the Historic Newtown Community and doing what she could for others. Mary was preceded in death by her late husband, Wilbert H. Bryant, her son, Tourgee H. Bryant Sr. and her grandson, Devin L. Bryant. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Bryant-Beal and Leahmaria Bryant; Grandchildren, Monica Bryant-Howell, Elizabeth Beal, Marquis and Michael Bryant, Sr. (Monique), Nicole Bryant, and Tourgee H. Bryant, Jr.; Great Grandchildren, Jaylen Howell, Michael Bryant, Jr., Malikai and Laila Mitchell, Marquis Bryant, Elijah and Emani Patterson, Brittany Bryant, and Anthony Barbour; Nieces, Dr. Brenda White-Wright, Julia R. Chambliss, Annette Monroe-Martin, Marlette Layeni, Nancy Christian, Carol Bryant, Paula Vines, Patricia Bryant Bolling, Makka Zahir, and Indiana Wynn; Nephews, Howard Hawkins, Jr., Robert Bryant Jr. (Otelia), Hugh Don and James White, Kenneth White, Leroy White, and Harold Christian, Jr.; Daughter In Law, Deborah J. Bryant; Caregiver, Jimmy Bond, and a host of great nieces, nephews, and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 11:00 AM @ Six House, Inc., 2003 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661 and can be streamed online @ www.smzbt.org. Face coverings and social distancing are required at viewing and during services. Interment @ Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Newtown Improvement and Civic Club c/o The Little England Chapel, 4100 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23669. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
02:30 - 06:00 PM
C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Six House, Inc.
