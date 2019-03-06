|
Mary Kip Wheless Bradley passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Funeral services, officiated by Reverend William G. Lamont, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019