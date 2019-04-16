|
Mary Florence Muse Burke passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1922 at Hayes Store, Virginia to William Carroll and Florence Lawson Muse. Beside her parents she was predeceased by her husband William (Billy) Burke, her sisters Katherine Judd and Audrey Smith, her niece Betty Nichols. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Harris (Jim), her grandson Burke Harris, her nieces Carol Adams, Nancy Heflin, and Pat Carlton. Mary Florence was a lifelong member of Abingdon Episcopal Church. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ron Haggerty and everyone at Direct Access, Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, Angie Jenkins, Ethel Schoenborg and a very special thanks to Gladys Clark. The family will received friends at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may to Abingdon Episcopal Church, PO Box 82, White Marsh, Va. 23183 or Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main St. Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2019