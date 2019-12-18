|
|
Mary Carter Campbell Paulson, a longtime resident of the Peninsula, died on December 13, 2019, at the Chesapeake Retirement Community where she had resided for 17 years. She was born in Winchester, Va. on December 7, 1923, and raised in Washington, Va. She was the daughter of William Curtis Campbell and Virginia Mayes Dudley Campbell. Her twin brother William Curtis Campbell, Jr. was killed in action in 1944 at Anzio Beach, Italy during World War II.
Mary was a 1945 graduate of Westhampton College of the University of Richmond. After college, she moved to Hampton to work at NACA at Langley Research Center and met John Wilferd Paulson to whom she was married for over 50 years. They raised their family in Newport News and were involved in many community and cultural activities.
Mary served on the vestry and altar guild, and sang in the choir, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church where she and her husband were founding members. She served as chairman of the Newport News School Board and as president of the Junior League of Hampton Roads and the Warwick Garden Club. She was also a leader in numerous arts organizations and sang for many years with the Virginia Choral Society.
In addition to her parents and twin brother, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Wilferd Paulson and her son-in-law Charles Kunkle Hutchens III. She is survived by her son, John Wilferd Paulson, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Williamsburg; her daughter, Evelyn Paulson Hutchens of Newport News; four grandchildren, Dr. Carter Paulson and her husband Gregory David of Philadelphia, Kathryn Laver and her husband Jeffrey of Brooklyn, Marian Chin and her husband Nicholas of Newport News and Charles Hutchens and his wife Katherine of Richmond; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. in the Chesapeake Room at the Chesapeake, 955 Harpersville Road, Newport News. A private funeral service and interment will take place in Washington, Va. at a later date. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019