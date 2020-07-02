1/1
Mary Catherine Atwell
1957 - 2020
Mary Catherine Atwell (Heyman), known by family and close friends as Cathy, passed away on June 26, 2020. Cathy was born on July 12, 1957 to her mother, Dorothy Heyman (Burge); and father, David Heyman Sr. (deceased). She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Shawn Atwell of Hampton, Virginia; their son, James Atwell; his wife, Victoria Atwell; granddaughter, Isabel; her brothers, David Jr. and Ronnie, and her sister Dora and half-siblings, Douglas Watson, Daniel Watson, Dennis Watson (deceased), Denise Watson-Byrd (deceased) and Diana Watson-Barker. She faithfully served active duty in the Air Force and later in the Navy Reserves. She followed her family and her career overseas to her husband's assignments while he served in the Air Force. She proudly worked in civil servant jobs, later working at Newport News Shipbuilding and finally worked for Domino's Pizza for 11 years, until her health declined. She was always known as a sweet person. She was loved, and she will be missed. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be at 3pm on Monday, July 6th at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
6
Interment
03:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 30, 2020
DANIEL WATSON
Brother
June 30, 2020
DANIEL WATSON
Family
