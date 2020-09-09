1/1
Mary D. Marnix
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary D Marnix passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her brother James E. Davis, daughters Mary Jo Pulliam and Christy Lynn Van Varick, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She grew up in Gloucester County but moved to Newport News 1963 and worked at BASF in James City County until her retirement.

Mary returned to Gloucester a few years ago and lived her final years in the home of her daughter, Christy.

Private graveside services will be held later this month.

For more details of Mary's life, visit website of Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
Rest In Peace! You have endured to the end and walk in God’s garden with Jesus! Please say hi to my mom !
Albert Dellaposta
September 8, 2020
First of all, that was a beautiful obituary about her life. We knew all the family especially Dorothy & the brothers. She really led a busy life & had a loving caring family, Having her at home was a true blessing because we have two that we have not been able to see since March.
With love & sympathy, Jean & Marvin Brown
Marvin Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved