Mary D Marnix passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 93.



She is survived by her brother James E. Davis, daughters Mary Jo Pulliam and Christy Lynn Van Varick, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



She grew up in Gloucester County but moved to Newport News 1963 and worked at BASF in James City County until her retirement.



Mary returned to Gloucester a few years ago and lived her final years in the home of her daughter, Christy.



Private graveside services will be held later this month.



For more details of Mary's life, visit website of Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory in Gloucester.



