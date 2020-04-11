|
Mary Dale Gravatt Williams of Hayes passed away at the age of 86 on April 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Williams was a legal secretary who worked for the Gloucester County Attorney more than 20 years, and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener, sports fan, and a gentle, kind soul. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cecil Harvey Williams, Jr. and survived by a daughter, Judith Gail Williams, son, Andrew Morris Williams, grandchildren, Kyle Broaddus Grierson, Kendall Nobel Minor Grierson, Christopher Notar Williams, and Kirk William Troy Grierson. Services will be private. In our loved one's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Bread for Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2020