Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Dale Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Dale Williams Obituary
Mary Dale Gravatt Williams of Hayes passed away at the age of 86 on April 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Williams was a legal secretary who worked for the Gloucester County Attorney more than 20 years, and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She was an avid gardener, sports fan, and a gentle, kind soul. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cecil Harvey Williams, Jr. and survived by a daughter, Judith Gail Williams, son, Andrew Morris Williams, grandchildren, Kyle Broaddus Grierson, Kendall Nobel Minor Grierson, Christopher Notar Williams, and Kirk William Troy Grierson. Services will be private. In our loved one's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Bread for Life Food Pantry, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -