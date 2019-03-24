|
|
Mary Louise Davis, age 96, of Tavares, FL passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born September 13, 1922 in Newport News, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Betti Small of Leesburg, FL; granddaughter, Rebekkah Cline; great-grandchildren, Sara Cline and Ben Cline. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Lindsay; and her husband, Jack Davis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778, (352)343-4444. Online condolences may be left at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019