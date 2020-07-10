Mary Dawn Durnford Wenger passed away on June 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Mary Dawn was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on June 16, 1925. She was the daughter of George and Bessie Durnford, and the youngest of their 7 children. She moved to Illinois when she married Herbert Wenger in 1950 and they lived in the Northshore suburbs of Chicago for 41 years before moving to Williamsburg to be closer to their grandchildren. Mary Dawn and Herb were married for 52 years before his death in 2008.
Mary Dawn is survived by her daughter, Vicki Warren (Scott); son, Mark Wenger; grandchildren, Bill Warren (Mackenzie), Sam Warren, Austin Wenger, Matthew Wenger; and her great grandson, William Spicer Warren. She is also survived by her brother, George "Dutch" Durnford of Madison, Wisconsin, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary Dawn was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse and Northeastern University in Illinois. She was a high school history teacher and an elementary school librarian. Mary Dawn loved her family and friends and is remembered as an avid bridge player, volunteer and cookie baker.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Williamsburg Landing Memory Support for their care and concern for Mary Dawn over the past months.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
or Williamsburg Presbyterian Church.
