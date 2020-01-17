Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Mary Devine Ferguson Obituary
Mary Devine Ferguson, 71,passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carla Devine, and sister Cindy Devine, Mary is survived by her loving husband of 55+ years, Lester Ferguson; daughter Leslie and husband Jaime; daughter Amy; son, Lester (Bubba) and wife Bridgitte; brother William, and sisters-in-law Debbie (Steve); and Janice (Mack); grandchildren, Ashley, Ian, Jaime Jr., Benjamin, Caiden, Maggie, Marina, Brenden, and Troy; and many nieces and nephews, and special adopted children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm. Burial will be private. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020
