Mary Devine Ferguson, 71,passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carla Devine, and sister Cindy Devine, Mary is survived by her loving husband of 55+ years, Lester Ferguson; daughter Leslie and husband Jaime; daughter Amy; son, Lester (Bubba) and wife Bridgitte; brother William, and sisters-in-law Debbie (Steve); and Janice (Mack); grandchildren, Ashley, Ian, Jaime Jr., Benjamin, Caiden, Maggie, Marina, Brenden, and Troy; and many nieces and nephews, and special adopted children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 pm. Burial will be private. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 17, 2020