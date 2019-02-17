Mary E. (McCann) Bobskill, 85, of Williamsburg VA, passed away on February 4, 2019. Born in (Brooklyn) New York City, Mary grew up in New York and lived in Connecticut, North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida, before moving to Williamsburg. After high school graduation, Mary began her career as a legal secretary. She was married in 1956 and was a devoted wife and mother of three boys, and a small business owner. Mary expanded her formal education and became an administrative assistant for several companies (ITT, Firestone) and, eventually, Manager / Director of Marketing and Sales for LaPointe Industries in CT and for JRM Associates in NC. Initially retiring to FL in 1997, Mary worked in child daycare at St. Paul's Catholic School in Leesburg, FL, from which she finally retired in 2008. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William S. and Mary J. (Nolan) McCann, who had emigrated from Ireland as young adults. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Marianne (Rudisill) Bobskill, who reside in the Williamsburg VA area; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lynn (Horn) Bobskill, grandson Keith Bobskill, and great-grandson Kaiden Bobskill, who live in CT; her son Scott Bobskill, who lives in FL; her only surviving sibling, Kevin McCann, and his partner, Rebecca Watson, who live in FL; and Sandra (Cordner) Bushey and Sheila Cordner, the daughters of Mary's love, Sam, who both reside in CT.A memorial service will be held at St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church in Rockville, CT and interment will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Vernon CT, on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11am. Flowers can be sent to St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville, CT 06066 (https://www.saintbernardchurch.org).Memorial contributions may be made to the and to St. Jude's. Colonial Crematorium (Norfolk, VA) is assisting the family with final arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary