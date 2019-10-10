|
|
Mary Elizabeth Buxton Hartman, 92, died on October 7, 2019, at her home of 53 years in Yorktown, Virginia, with her family by her side. She was born on November 11, 1926 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, at that time called Rosemary. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1942 and went on to work for the Chamber of Commerce for several years. Mary was a local artist of great talent and for many years sold her paintings at the Seaside Art Gallery in Nags Head, NC, which she would send down by bus. Some of her fondest memories were the USO dances held in Newport News during the war years. She was strong and compassionate and raised her four boys and twin girls alone upon the sudden death of her husband in 1970. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church since 1966.
Mrs. Hartman was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Hartman; parents, Russel and Anne G. Buxton; son, Russell B. Hartman; granddaughter, Crystal D. Hartman; and sister, Anne B. Evans She is survived by her children, Clifford R. Hartman of Shacklefords, William L. Hartman (Pam) of Yorktown, Mark T. Hartman of Providence Forge, Linda A. Eggers of Gloucester, and Brenda A. West of Gloucester; and daughter-in-law, Pam L. Hartman (Russell) of Gloucester Point; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church, 113 Old Dare Road, in Yorktown, officiated by Rev. Lisa Blackmonson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019