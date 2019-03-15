|
Mary Elizabeth Cole, 74, of Cardinal, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard, Sr. & Sallie Sheppard and her brother, Willard, Jr.She is survived by her husband, Charlie; four children: Yvette, Deanna, Roger, and Pat; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; one uncle and many other relatives and friends.Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3601 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, with Pastor Eric Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Wood Cemetery, Cardinal.The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the funeral home, 7437 Buckley Hall Road, Hudgins, VA.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2019