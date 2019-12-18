Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Mary Elizabeth Hall Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Hall, a native of Mathews County, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Gloucester House. Mary Elizabeth was a graduate of Mathews High School class of 1953; she managed the office of American General Finance and a sales associate for Broaddus and Hall Furniture. A longtime member of Providence Baptist Church, Joy Missionary Circle and York River Circle of the Kings Daughters. She is survived by her loving husband, E. Brown Hall, son, James Everett Hall (Karen), daughter, Mary Lynne Stairs, four grandchildren, Chris Hall (Suzanne), Valinda Loudin (Josh), Jason Hall (Lindsey), Andrea Robins (Chris) and seven great-grandchildren. A service of remembrance conducted by Reverend Chris McMillan and the Reverend Dr. Tom Gaskins will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 pm before the service. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one please consider contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019
