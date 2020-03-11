|
Mary Elizabeth Harris 83, died on Thursday March 5, 2020. Mrs. Harris was born in Sussex, Virginia, and reared in Hampton. She was a resident of Newport News. Mrs. Harris was a 1955 graduate of George P. Phenix High School. She attended Thomas Nelson Community College and Piedmont Community College. Mrs. Harris retired from the field of Early Childhood Education after more than 30 years of teaching young children. Mrs. Harris was a member of Gospel Spreading Church of God, Hampton.
Mrs. Harris was predeceased in death by her husband Thomas J. Harris, Jr; daughter G. Nadine Poole; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelyn K. and Calvin D. Johnson; step-sons Chavis W. Harris (Karen); Thomas J. Harris, III (June); Jonathan L. Harris; Michael A. Harris (Laurie); and Paul N. Harris (Doris); step-daughters Janet M. Truesdale; Wanda T. Giles (Larry) and Hazel D. Blunt (Jesse). Mary leaves to cherish her memory two sisters Mildred Clark and Betty Cotton. She leaves 21 grandchildren, 19 great¬grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A home-going celebration will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 13, 2020 at Gospel Spreading Church of God, 1816 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing hours for Mrs. Harris are from 12p.m. to 6p.m. Thursday at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020