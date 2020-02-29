|
Mary Ellen Dennard, 65, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on February 5, 2020, from ALS. She is survived by her husband, Jack Dennard, formerly of Hampton, her children Sawyer Hopkins and Colleen Freeman (Devin), one grandson, two step-sons, Steven and Chris Dennard, her mother, three brothers and one sister. Mary Ellen was an economist in Washington, D.C., before switching careers to teach high school math. There will be a memorial reception held at Hampton Baptist Church on Sunday, March 1, from 11:00 - 1:00.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020