|
|
Mrs. Mary Ellen Griffin, a devoted wife, mother, educator and friend departed this life on December 18, 2019 at Sentera Careplex Hospital.
Mrs. Griffin taught in the Hampton School System for 31 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mavin Griffin, Sr. and a son Clint Griffin. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son Keary Griffin (Kelly) one grandson Taye; one brother, three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the United House of Prayer for All People 1811 Ivy Ave. Newport News. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Viewing 1-5 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Va. 23666.
Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019