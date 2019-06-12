Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen McElroy Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen McElroy Harris Obituary
Mary Ellen McElroy Harris has finished her earthly journey and released her hold on an active life she lived for 94 years. She was born in Pacific Grove, California on April 17, 1925, and spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles, California. She was the third of four children born to Warren Otis and Estelle Guyton McElroy. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Edna Earl McElroy Crosby, James McElroy and Warren Elmo McElroy, and her husband, Willie Lee Harris. She is survived by her only child, Michèle Francis Woods Pickens (Edward), two grandchildren: Sjaun Woods (Shawn Bronson) and Leasa Woods Anderson (Richard), and four great-grandchildren: Shelby and Skyler Woods and Corrine and Malcolm Anderson.During her final 5 years, Mary Ellen called Colonial Harbors Senior Community in Yorktown, Virginia her home. On behalf of our Mom, Grandma and Gigi, her family wishes to thank her neighbors, friends, and healthcare team. Additional information and service details can be found at www.parklawn-woodfh.com
Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now