Mary Ellen McElroy Harris has finished her earthly journey and released her hold on an active life she lived for 94 years. She was born in Pacific Grove, California on April 17, 1925, and spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles, California. She was the third of four children born to Warren Otis and Estelle Guyton McElroy. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Edna Earl McElroy Crosby, James McElroy and Warren Elmo McElroy, and her husband, Willie Lee Harris. She is survived by her only child, Michèle Francis Woods Pickens (Edward), two grandchildren: Sjaun Woods (Shawn Bronson) and Leasa Woods Anderson (Richard), and four great-grandchildren: Shelby and Skyler Woods and Corrine and Malcolm Anderson.During her final 5 years, Mary Ellen called Colonial Harbors Senior Community in Yorktown, Virginia her home. On behalf of our Mom, Grandma and Gigi, her family wishes to thank her neighbors, friends, and healthcare team. Additional information and service details can be found at www.parklawn-woodfh.com Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019