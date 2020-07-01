Mary Ellen Nash, 90, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born on August 16,1929, she was the mother of six. She is predeceased by son, Phillip Rowe, Jr. She is survived by her long time love and companion, James Gohr of the home; sisters, Doris Mickelborough of Mathews, Daisy Forbes of Newport News; daughters Barbara Smith of Cana, Jo Anne Mangrum of Suffolk; sons, George Rowe, Charles Rowe, Patrick Rowe, all of Hampton; daughters-in-law, Anne Rowe, Vicki Rowe, both of Hampton; son-in-law Robert Smith of Cana; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The burial will be Friday, July 3, 2020, with family at graveside.



