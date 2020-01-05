|
Gloucester, Va. – Mary Ellen VanZant, 83, Loving mother & Grandmother, Went home to be with the lord unexpectedly at her home on December 29, 2019. Mary was a native of Newport News and attended Newport News High School and Graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College. She was a retired Nurse working for Dr. Hatten for over 10 years. She moved to Gloucester in 1999 and attended Newington Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Foy VanZant, Sr and her son Virgil Foy VanZant, Jr as well as her parents Harry and Adelaide Gary, her sister Adelaide Raymond, and her brothers, Roscoe, Jerry and Harry Gary. And her nephews Johnny Raymond and William Thomas. She is survived and dearly missed by her son Michael Allen VanZant and grandsons, Anthony and Austen VanZant and two great grandchildren, Alexis Faye VanZant and Tanner Joseph VanZant; two sisters, Harryette Thomas and Carolyn Gary 3 brothers, Charles Gary (Jackie), Forrest Gary and Warren Gary (Beverly)
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 in Newington Baptist Church, Gloucester. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in Peninsula Memorial Park following the church service. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton VA.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020