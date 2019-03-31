Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coviello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellena Coviello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellena Coviello Obituary
Mary Ellena Coviello, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home. Born in Malden, MA, she had been a Peninsula resident since 1971. She worked as a cashier for the U.S Government in the Finance Dept. at Ft. Monroe and Ft. Eustis. She was a dedicated member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coviello and her sister, Anne McCann. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Coviello-Hassell and her husband, David of Gloucester, VA, Paula Bamburg and her husband, Jay of Newport News, and Roberta Reinbach and her husband, Chris of Newport News; her son, Christopher Coviello and his wife, April of Vanceboro, NC; her sister, Paula Mombourquette; her brother, William Finnerty; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 by Rev. Patrick Baffour-Akoto at St. Jerome Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the church. Final interment will be held at a later date. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be sent to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now