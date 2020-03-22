|
|
Mary Emma Calafiore of Tabb, York County, Virginia, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was a native of Mount Airy, North Carolina and a resident of the Peninsula for over 75 years. Mary was a nurse's aide and was a caretaker to many. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Mary was a member of the Artist group at the Yorktown Senior Center, loved vegetable gardening and her primary purpose in life was to take care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Joseph A. Calafiore and her daughter, Suzanne Calafiore. Mary is survived by her daughters, Teresa C. Jones and Rosemary C. Long (Robert); son, Joey Calafiore (Brenda); seven grandchildren, Rachael, Jeannie, Heather, Shea, J.K., Nicholas and Robin; and ten great-grandchildlren, Julie, Kylie, Olivia, Seth, Jackson, Waylon, Ellie, Edward, Alphonse, and Sofia.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends for the love and care shown during these last times and the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hampton and Heartland Hospice for their care. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Disabled Veterans.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020