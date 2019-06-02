|
Mary Evelyn Cutchin Moore Gale, 88, passed away May 29, 2019 in Richmond. She was born in Carrollton, Virginia on January 5, 1931 to the late George Henderson Cutchin and Mary Eva Crowley Cutchin and predeceased by her sister Lorraine, brothers George, Jr. and Thornton, and husbands Walter and Cecil. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Moore Hodgson (David) and son Walter "Butch" Moore, Jr. (Janet); grandchildren Anthony Edwards (Jamie), Benjamin Hodgson, Clayton and Kelly Moore; great-grandchildren Bailee, Blaine, and Bryce Edwards. A memorial service will be held at the Second Baptist Church of Petersburg, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg VA, on Tuesday, June 4, at 11:00 AM.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019