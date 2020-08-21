Mary Frances Garrett, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born in Gloucester, Va. and was the daughter of the late Segar and Mattie Dutton Milby. She received her Certified Nurses Aid training at RRC in 1980 and worked as a CNA for many years. She loved her church, Bellamy United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the Gloucester Rescue Squad from 1960 to 1980.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Gregg and Will Mott Garrett and is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Bray (Ricky); grandsons, Larry Bunting (Jackie) and Michael Bunting; great grandson, Chase Bunting; sister-in-law, Mary Milby; and special niece, Georgia Leigh Marshall.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellamy Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 6860 Coleman Crossing, Hayes, Va. Memorial donations may be made to either Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Bellamy United Methodist Church. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



