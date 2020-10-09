1/1
Mary Frances Albert
1932 - 2020
Mary Frances Albert, 88, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Elm City, NC, her family moved to Hampton when she was eleven where she attended George Wythe Junior High School and Hampton High School. She met and married the love of her life, Merriman Albert. She had a strong love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lessie Davis; her husband, James Merriman Albert, Sr.; five brothers; and two grandsons. Survivors include her son Jim Albert and wife, Lana; two daughters, Joyce Welch and Trish Clinard and husband, Terry; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other family members.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2:00. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
OCT
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you all in the loss of your beloved mother. Cherish all the sweet memories you shared with her! Prayers for comfort and peace!
Sharon Sadler
Family
