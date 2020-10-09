Mary Frances Albert, 88, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Elm City, NC, her family moved to Hampton when she was eleven where she attended George Wythe Junior High School and Hampton High School. She met and married the love of her life, Merriman Albert. She had a strong love for her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lessie Davis; her husband, James Merriman Albert, Sr.; five brothers; and two grandsons. Survivors include her son Jim Albert and wife, Lana; two daughters, Joyce Welch and Trish Clinard and husband, Terry; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other family members.



The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 2:00. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.



