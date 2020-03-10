|
Mary Frances Williams of Gloucester Point Died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center. She was 87. Mrs. Williams was a member of Gloucester Point Baptist Church and a lady of great faith. She enjoyed reading, listening to Christian music, crocheting, and quilting. Husband R. Duval Williams preceded her in death. She is survived by a son Roddy Williams and wife Jackie, daughter Frances Anne Emory, grandchildren Preston Williams and wife Kathy, Brandon Williams and wife Amanda, Troy Williams and wife Meagan, Sarah McCallum and husband Ross, Christian Emory, Andrew Emory, siblings, Susanne Jennings, Bernice Bunting and husband Reverend Tommy Bunting, Clarice Hall, Carlton Hall, and wife Myron, Wilbur Hall, Reba Hall, Carolyn Page and husband, Bob. A graveside service conducted by Reverend Ray Goude, Jr. will be held at 11:00 am Thursday in the Williams Family Cemetery, Providence Baptist Church. Friends are requested to assemble at the cemetery. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2020