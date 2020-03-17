|
Mary Frances Wood, 91, of Newport News, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mary retired from Newport News Public Schools as head cook after 23 years of service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton for 30 years.
Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking for her family. Mary shared the bounty of her garden with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William J. Wood Jr.; son James William Wood; great-grandson Travis Skipper; parents, Noah and Frances Adeline Skipper; and thirteen siblings, Mary is survived by her daughters, Barbara Skipper of Pittston, ME, Judy Price (Gene) of Carrollton, and Wendy Kurnas (Terry) of Williamsburg; sisters, Doshia Bodenhamer, Geneva Nesbitt, Sarah Harriett Singleton; brothers, Earl Skipper and Noah Skipper, all of South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Lisa, Dennis, Sonny, Rodney, Brandon, Crystal, Brittney and Jessica; eleven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joe Hunt officiating.
A special thanks to the staff of The Hamilton Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their loving care to Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations ma be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton or to the Peninsula Rescue Mission.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020