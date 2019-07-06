Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
Mary G. Davis Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Mary Gurd Davis, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Mary was a long time resident of Dandy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Davis; her son, Ronald Davis; her daughter, Teresa Kennedy and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Holloway and her husband Eric; a sister, Patsy Martin; her granddaughters Jennifer, Katie and Lisa, and 3 great grandchildren

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home. Interment will be in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on July 6, 2019
