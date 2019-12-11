Home

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Cooke Brothers
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooke Brothers
Mary G. Hart


1930 - 2019
Mary G. Hart Obituary
Mary G. Hart passed away December 5, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by family at home. She was born in NC on July 24, 1930. She retired from James City County Public Schools as a Foster Grandparent. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Mary Elizza and father, John Gregory, sisters Lizzie, Georgia, Dorothy, and one brother, daughter, Mary A. Graves and son, Reginald Easter. She is survived by her sons Fredrick Gregory and Larry Easter and daughter Fredrina Ridgell as well as many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Viewing will be held at Cooke Brothers on Friday at 6pm and the funeral service Saturday at 11am.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019
