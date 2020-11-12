1/1
Mary G. McGhee
Mary, 86, who was lovingly known as "Gwen" Nichols-McGhee, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

She was a longtime nurse at the VA Hospital in Hampton and worshiped and served faithfully at New Life Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde S. Patterson, Sr. & Mary P. Powell, first husband, Bernard S. Nichols, Sr., her second, Ralph McGhee, sister, Yvonne Johnson and brother, Clyde S. Patterson, Jr.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her sisters, Audrey Bables and Sandra Byars-Smith (Rickey), son, Bernard S. Nichols Jr. (Brenda), daughter, Carol N. Key , and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1great-great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
