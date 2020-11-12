Mary, 86, who was lovingly known as "Gwen" Nichols-McGhee, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



She was a longtime nurse at the VA Hospital in Hampton and worshiped and served faithfully at New Life Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde S. Patterson, Sr. & Mary P. Powell, first husband, Bernard S. Nichols, Sr., her second, Ralph McGhee, sister, Yvonne Johnson and brother, Clyde S. Patterson, Jr.



Left to cherish her loving memory are her sisters, Audrey Bables and Sandra Byars-Smith (Rickey), son, Bernard S. Nichols Jr. (Brenda), daughter, Carol N. Key , and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1great-great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.



Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store