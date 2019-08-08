|
|
Mary Goodyear McKendree, known to all as Beth, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by family at the Sunrise at Silas Burke House in Burke, VA. Beth was born on August 9, 1927, in Rocky Mount, NC to Love Brantley and Lillian Goodyear. The family moved to Hampton, VA, where she lived most of her life.
Beth spent her life as a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Her family was the joy of her life and she its bedrock. Beth was an active member of Hampton Baptist Church and an accomplished seamstress, cook, and baker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland L. McKendree, Jr.; and son Rodrick William McKendree. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Rolanda McKendree Stearns and Lee D. Stearns, Jr., of Burke, VA; Kathryn McKendree Mayes and Rodney H. Mayes, of Yorktown, VA; daughter-in-law Susanna McKendree of Hampton, VA; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, VA, at 2 PM August 10, 2019, officiated by Dr. Chester Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hampton Baptist Church Building Fund, 40 Kings Way, Hampton, VA 23669; or the Roddy McKendree Memorial Camp Fund, NVCSA, P.O. Box 2733, Fairfax, VA 22031.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019