Mary Geraldine "Jerry" Petty, 92, of York County, VA, died peacefully at home on Tuesday January 28, 2020.
Jerry Petty was born Feb 17, 1927 in Baltimore County, MD and was a former resident of Asheville, NC before returning to the Virginia Peninsula in 2016.
She was one of four daughters born to the late Phillip Joseph Hess and Hannah Veronica Hess. She was proceeded in death by her husband William Gordon Petty, Sr and a daughter Jane Elizabeth Petty, her grandchildren Jacqueline Christine Ward and Joseph Vincent Ward, II as well as her three sisters, Margaret, Jean and Kathleen.
Jerry was a graduate of the 1949 Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and spent her career as a registered nurse then a crisis counselor for the State of Virginia and Riverside Hospital after attaining her BS In Psychiatric Nursing. She applied this knowledge and experience as well as the experience gained from raising one distinguished and handsome son and seven not insignificant daughters to help many people overcome physical and emotional challenges.
Her hobbies included at an early age basketball, sailing in her uncle's sunfish and later in life working on 1000-piece puzzles, needlepoint and music. She was an accomplished pianist. She and her husband Bill were Bridge Life Masters and were active members of the Asheville Bridge Room for over three decades. Jerry and Bill travelled around the country and the world visiting family and friends and playing bridge wherever the destination. She was a member of Asheville's Basilica of St Laurence Church.
Jerry was a devoted, loving and proud Naval Officer's wife for more than fifty-one years; a forgiving mother, a generous grandmother, an exhausted great Grandmother, and an insanely-serious-card-carrying-member of the Democratic Party who glued herself to the MSNBC 24- hour news cycle for the past four years until her final day. She respectfully requested that the "members of the GOP, if any attend her memorial services, kindly sit in the back of the church and to keep any 'Trump-chatter' to a minimum."
She is survived by one son William Gordon Petty, Jr and his wife Kathleen of New Orleans LA; and daughters Kathleen Petty Mousavizadegan; Rosemary Elaine Hobart and her husband John Stockton of Hampton VA, Barbara Ellen Petty and her husband Daniel Waddle of Leesburg VA; Marjorie Petty McGuirk and her husband David of Asheville, NC; Loretta Ann Ward and her husband Joseph of Hampton, VA; Mary Petty Mayfield and her husband Richard of Logansport LA. Jerry is also survived by her grandchildren Margaret, Gambrill, and William Gordon Petty, III; Adnon Mousavizadegan(Mae), Ani Mousavizadegan, Abe Mousavizadegan (Trish), Alia Mousavizadegan, Ari Mousavizadegan; Matt Hobart (Julie), Phillip Hobart, William Hobart (Asana); Tolsun Waddle (Katie), Andrea Waddle (Devin), Michael Waddle; Brian McGuirk, Eileen Bunn (Aaron), Jennifer Ward, Sara Ward; Erin Parrish (Jonathan), Richard Mayfield III (Samantha) , Amy Hall (Chuck), Rebbeca Thompson (Joe), Sarah Ford (Ashton); and nine great grandchildren with two on the way!
The family would like to thank the following for the care of our Mom: Our sister Kate who provided a loving and comfortable home for Mom during the last four years and Riverside Palliative Care and Hospice Teams particularly Danielle, Heather, Shanelle, Steve and Kathy as well as Home Helpers' Gail and many friends who supported along the way.
The family will receive friends at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:30-7PM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7PM.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 30, 2020